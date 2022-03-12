Coastguard helicopter forced to turn back after call to NorthLink ferry

Coastguard Rescue 900. Photo: Brian Gray

A coastguard helicopter was tasked to airlift a casualty from the NorthLink ferry.

But high winds prevented the lift from taking place.

Shetland Coastguard received a call at around half nine on Friday night.

The casualty was requiring medical attention on the south-bound Hjaltland.

The ferry was 26 miles south east of Sumburgh when the call was made.

The Lerwick coastguard team was also tasked to to assist.

But the rescue helicopter R900 was unable to winch the casualty due to high winds, and returned to base.

The casualty remained on the vessel and was transferred to hospital in Aberdeen following the ferry’s arrival in Aberdeen.

It comes as NorthLink has warned of possible disruptions to service this weekend.

The freight boat Helliar is currently berthed in Lerwick.

She is expected to begin her voyage south to Aberdeen at 8pm tonight [Saturday] – two hours later than her normal schedule.

And she is not expected to arrive in Aberdeen until noon tomorrow.