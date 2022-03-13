New network will provide regular platform for community groups

A new “network” will launch tomorrow, with the aim to provide a learning base for voluntary groups.

The new Shetland Community Facilities Network launches tomorrow [Monday] night from 7pm on Zoom.

Encompassing the Shetland Halls Association, the network will aim to provide a regular platform for voluntary groups and organisations who manage community facilities.

The hope is that by learning, collaborating and sharing information, the overall management of facilities, such as community halls, can improve.

The event is being run with support from Voluntary Action Shetland.

It comes after new committee members were attracted to lead the Sound Public Hall and Sandveien Neighbourhood Centre in Lerwick.

The network is free to join. Anyone who would like to attend the first meeting is asked to click on the Eventbrite link below to register:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/shetland-community-facilities-network-launch-event-tickets-266791439377

Alternatively, email ayesha.huda@shetland.org and confirm your name and the organisation you wish to attend on behalf of.