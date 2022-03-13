Headlines News

NorthLink highlights likely ferry delays

The NorthLink ferry encounters some heavy seas off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones

NorthLink have issued a further warning over possible delays.

The ferry operator says tonight’s [Sunday’s] northbound sailing of the Hrossey may fail to arrive on time at Kirkwall.

It says the vessel, which is due to leave Aberdeen at 5pm, may not reach Orkney for up to an hour after its scheduled arrival time.

Meanwhile, the southbound sailing of the Hjaltland is scheduled to depart Lerwick for Aberdeen at 7pm.

But NorthLink has warned her arrival in Aberdeen may be subject to weather related delays.

Freight services could also be impacted by the conditions.

NorthLink says the Helliar’s 6pm departure from Aberdeen could be delayed.

It comes after the ferry operator warned of possible disruption this weekend.

