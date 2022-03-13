Headlines News

Updated: Yell Sound linkspan fault now found

Ryan Taylor 3 hours 37 min ago 0
Councillor Ryan Thomson.

Vehicles will be accommodated on an inter-island ferry across Yell Sound tomorrow [Monday], despite earlier concerns that the service would be restricted to foot passengers only.

Shetland Islands Council apologised earlier after problems with the linkspan at Ulsta were highlighted.

At that point it advised that a single vessel would operate, but just for foot passengers.

But chairman of the council’s environment and transport committee, Ryan Thomson, says the fault has now been found, meaning vehicles will be allowed to cross after all.

As things stand, tomorrow will see a single vessel service operate across Yell Sound, with a full ro-ro service for vehicles.

Passengers are being asked to double-check tomorrow before travelling, by using the voicebank on 01595 743972.

Mr Thomson has apologised for the “mixed messages” that have been sent.

“It was important to keep you all posted with the latest information and advice so people can prepare accordingly,” he said.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

