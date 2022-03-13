Updated: Yell Sound linkspan fault now found

Councillor Ryan Thomson.

Vehicles will be accommodated on an inter-island ferry across Yell Sound tomorrow [Monday], despite earlier concerns that the service would be restricted to foot passengers only.

Shetland Islands Council apologised earlier after problems with the linkspan at Ulsta were highlighted.

At that point it advised that a single vessel would operate, but just for foot passengers.

But chairman of the council’s environment and transport committee, Ryan Thomson, says the fault has now been found, meaning vehicles will be allowed to cross after all.

As things stand, tomorrow will see a single vessel service operate across Yell Sound, with a full ro-ro service for vehicles.

Passengers are being asked to double-check tomorrow before travelling, by using the voicebank on 01595 743972.

Mr Thomson has apologised for the “mixed messages” that have been sent.

“It was important to keep you all posted with the latest information and advice so people can prepare accordingly,” he said.