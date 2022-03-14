Concert at Quoys will raise funds for Ukraine

A fundraising concert will be held for Ukraine.

Shetland Community Orchestra will perform a programme of music featuring well known pieces by Bizet and Beethoven.

Popular film themes will also be performed, while solo items will include a new piece by internationally recognised multi-percussionist and composer Renzo Spiteri.

The aim of the concert is to raise money for Shetland Stands with Ukraine.

The orchestra will also play an arrangement of the Ukrainian national anthem.

Conductor and clarinet player Sioban Mcgregor said the people of Ukraine were having their lives torn apart.

“Music can do what words can’t,” she said.

“This is a way for our Shetland community musicians to feel like they can help, by bringing people together with music.”

The concert is due to be held at Lerwick Baptist Church on 26th March – the first time the orchestra has played at the Quoys venue since March 2020, the weekend before the pandemic came to Shetland.