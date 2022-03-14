Da Voar Redd Up to return in April

Da Voar Redd Up will return to a full event for the first time in three years next month.

The popular annual spring clean-up event will take place between 23rd and 29th April.

Shetland Amenity Trust, which organises the event, said it was pleased to welcome it back this year.

Organiser Rory Tallack said the redd up “makes a huge contribution” to the protection of Shetland’s environment and wildlife.

“For anyone in Shetland looking to make a meaningful difference to the local environment, then this is a really effective, fun and sociable way in which to do so,” he said.

The event is open to all in the community, with anyone interested in taking part this year urged to go to the Shetland Amenity Trust website to sign up.