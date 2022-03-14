Bell urges potential council candidates to ‘seriously consider’ standing

The door is being opened today [Monday] for potential councillors seeking to put themselves forward for election.

Shetland will choose who will be its representatives when the local authority elections take place across the country on 5th May.

It follows the completion of the new council chamber at the old St Ringan’s church, which was officially unveiled last week.

Council convener Malcolm Bell urged anyone tempted to stand for election to “seriously consider” doing so.

“A healthy local democracy depends on people putting themselves forward when elections come around,” he said.

“As the period for nominations open, I urge anyone who thinks they have something to give to seriously consider standing at this election.

“The nomination process is itself is straightforward and there is a wealth of information available online about what a councillor’s work is like.”