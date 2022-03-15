Cunningsburgh Show to make welcome return

A busy showfield at Cunningsburgh. Photo: Jim Nicolson

The Cunningsburgh Show is to make a return on 10th August.

The show committee has confirmed plans to push ahead with this year’s flagship agricultural event.

It follows an absence of two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But earlier this year the committee said it had plans to bring the show back for 2022.

Other agricultural shows are also likely to follow suit.

Society president Alex Dodge said: “The society is delighted to be able to have the show this year.

“After two years of no activity, we hope that the show will be a welcome event in Shetland’s calendar.”