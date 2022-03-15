News

Lerwick harbour workers vote unanimously to strike

1 hour 50 min ago 0
Twelve Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) workers have unanimously voted to strike and ban overtime – potentially bringing the harbour to “an absolute standstill”.

The union Unite said the overtime ban would have a “severe impact” on cruise ships and oil and gas vessels looking to visit the harbour.

The workers, which includes engineers, electricians, joiners and general operatives, have taken the decision because of a dispute over pay, terms and conditions.

The continuous overtime ban will start from Monday, 28th March.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the unanimous decision to strike should make it clear to the LPA that the workers “can no longer be taken for granted”.

“We know the business can well afford to pay our members what they deserve. So, management needs to return to the table with an improved offer immediately,” she said.

And industrial officer John Clark said the decision to strike was “a reflection of the anger our members feel”.

“An overtime ban in itself will massively disrupt the operations at Lerwick port because of the extra hours required to ensure the smooth running of operations.

“If there is no progress in the coming weeks, we also reserve the right to take all out strike action which will bring the port to an absolute standstill.”

