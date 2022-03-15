Plea for motorists to look out for otters after five are killed on the road

More otters are apparently being killed on Shetland roads. Click on image to enlarge.

A plea has been made for motorists to watch out for otters while out on the road.

The appeal has come from Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary after five otters were killed on the main A-road through the Shetland Mainland over the weekend.

All five were killed in the North Mainland between Girlsta and Brae.

The sanctuary said in an online post that sections of road around Girlsta, Voe and Dales Lees were particularly bad.

It comes as otters wander further in search of food.