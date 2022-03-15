Stewart Douglas to stand for South Mainland seat

Lerwick Town Hall

Stewart Douglas has announced he is standing as a council election candidate in Shetland South.

The construction industry expert previously stood in the 2019 Shetland Central by-election for the SNP.

However, the 60 year-old, who runs a local chartered construction design and management business, will stand as an independent this time round.

Mr Douglas said he had listened to those who had told him there was “no place for party politics within the council chamber”.

However, Mr Douglas said he continued to support Scottish independence and a “wider vision of a prosperous country where everyone gets the chance to fulfil their potential, and a fair society where no-one is left behind”.

He said that, if elected, his priorities would include a drive to reduce poverty in all its forms.

“The urgent need to tackle the mounting cost of living crisis highlights the importance of making buildings more energy efficient to help bring down bills for households and businesses,” he said.

“Eradicating fuel poverty and tackling climate change are policy goals that should go hand in glove – while making a real difference to the lives of people in Shetland South.”

He said he would also push for the council as an organisation to operate more efficiently.

Mr Douglas said he had worked with over a third of Scotland’s 32 local authorities.

He has been involved in multiple projects locally, including the Shetland Gas Plant, Scalloway Fish Market redevelopment and the wider regeneration of the Scalloway waterfront area.

Mr Douglas said there was an “absolute need” for fixed links to replace costly and inefficient ferries on many inter-island routes, which in the long run should make the council more sustainable and improve the lives of islanders.

And he said consideration should be given to “using the local authority’s cash reserves prudently to invest in infrastructure that will help Shetland prosper”.

Mr Douglas, who recently criticised the planning service, is also calling for reform to create a “community-focused” service.