Council holds first meeting in ‘magnificent’ new chambers

The SIC’s first full council meeting at St Ringan’s. Photo: SIC.

Councillors were full of praise and admiration for their plush new chambers during today’s (Wednesday) meeting – the first to be held at the former St Ringan’s Church.

Convener Malcolm Bell, who is standing down in May, was so impressed with the state-of-the art facilities that he joked: “I might consider standing for the next election”.

Thanking the many staff involved in completing the move ahead of the final full council meeting of the current term, Mr Bell paid particular tributes to project lead Jan Riise, project manager Jason Quinnell, and administration team leader Anne Cogle as well as the entire building services team.

Mr Bell noted the move had been achieved in a “tight timescale” after the library moved out of the building late last year.

A major focus for the new chambers is the audio and video system, with wall-mounted cameras to allow for the recording and broadcasting of meetings.

Mr Bell said the equipment was “essential” for any modern day council and would allow for much better public and media access.

“This is a magnificent space and will serve future councils and the public well for decades to come,” he added.

The £200,000 relocation to St Ringan’s means Lerwick Town Hall, where the chambers had been based, will now have greater capacity for civic and community activities.