Hero postie to have head shaved

Postie Mick Fairless Photo: Dave Donaldson

A hero postie is having his head shaved.

Mick Fairless is preparing to receive the full clipper treatment to raise money for the Walter and Joan Gray Care Home in Scalloway.

Mr Fairless, who occasionally helps out as a handy-man at the home, is raising money for an innovative garden project the home has under development.

It is hoped specially-developed raised flower beds will find favour with residents at the home.

A memorial area, space to walk around in, and sheltered seating are all in the plans.

Mr Fairless, who was hailed a hero this year when he saved the life of a woman on his delivery round, said there were “great plans” to make the garden space more usable.

He has set up a JustGiving page in the hope people will support him.

The event will take place in the home on 27th March.

“During my time as handyman at Walter and Joan Gray Care Home in Scalloway, I spent many happy hours tending to the garden area,” he said.

“The residents love spending time in it with visitors when the weather is clement.

“The garden area is in dire need of a complete revamp to improve its safety and appeal, however funding is difficult to come by.

“I came up with the idea of shaving my beard for charity at the end of GMT when British summer time appears for six months.

“There are some great plans to make the garden more usable, more often by more residents, such as covered seating areas, improved planting and some features to stimulate personal thought and reflection.”

He said he hoped to raise £500 towards the cost of the “life improving” project.