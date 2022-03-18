In this week’s Shetland Times

Headlines News

In today’s (Friday, 18th March) edition of The Shetland Times:

• Lerwick Port Authority workers have voted unanimously to take industrial action.

• A five year-old girl from Tingwall has raised £250 by selling cup-cakes, as part of a massive response to the Ukraine crisis.

• EXCLUSIVE: Green campaigners are “talking nonsense” when it comes to the fishing industry, according to boss of Shetland Fishermen’s Association Simon Collins.

• Patients who received joint replacements at a visiting mobile theatre say they have been given a new lease of life.

• A new era has begun for local politics after the first council meeting to be held in the new chamber at St Ringan’s Church.

• The Cunningsburgh Show is set to return in August after a two year absence caused by the Covid pandemic.

• A councillor has described active travel plans as “jogging on the spot”.

