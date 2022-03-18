Indoor horse riding arena gallops closer to reality

A dedicated indoor horse-riding arena has moved a step closer to reality after a cash injection from Shetland Islands Council.

Shetland Indoor Arena Ltd., who have long harboured an ambition to build a modern indoor arena, received £100,000 from the SIC through the SIC coastal communities fund on Wednesday.

The funding will allow the group to appoint Arch Henderson to undertake a feasibility study for the facility.

The group’s chairwoman Carina McLatchie said they were “absolutely delighted” with the cash boost.

“The equestrian community have worked so hard to fundraise for this project over the last few years, and the coastal communities fund award will finally allow us to start making our dreams a reality,” she said.

“We know we still have a lot of work ahead of us before we will see the building go up, but to have finalised plans and to know exactly what our fundraising goals need to be will enable us to start approaching funders for the next phase of the project is a huge milestone for us.”

Shetland Indoor Arena Ltd aims to construct an indoor facility which will provide a vital resource for Shetland’s equestrian community, as well as a number of other key groups.

The group wants to provide riders with year-round access to training facilities, and enable groups to bring world-class trainers to the isles to develop the sport.