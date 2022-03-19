Sailing experiences aboard the Swan offered ahead of Tall Ships

Photo: Valerie Vasilevsky

Young people are being encouraged to enjoy a taster sail aboard the Swan ahead of next summer’s Tall Ships Races.

Sail Training Shetland is supporting 20 people between the ages of 15-25 to have a “once in a lifetime experience” sailing between different ports.

One group of ten trainees will board Swan at Lerwick to sail across to race in Esbjerg, Denmark. From there, the fleet will race to Harlingen in the Netherlands and take part in host port festivities.

The second group will join a cruise between Harlingen and Antwerp, Belgium, before heading back to the UK in a feeder race to Lowestoft, for the Excelsior Trust’s Centenary Smack Race celebrations.

Sail Training Shetland said that absolutely no sailing experience was required from the young sailors to take part.

Melanie Henderson of Sail Training Shetland said: “A sail training adventure gives them the chance to have a life changing experience, reaping the benefits of increased self-confidence, independence, team working, communication skills and testing their personal and physical boundaries”.

The application process has now launched online at www.sailtrainingshetland.com/apply-now for anyone that might be interested to take part.