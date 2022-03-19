News

Sailing experiences aboard the Swan offered ahead of Tall Ships

10 hours 15 min ago 0
Sailing experiences aboard the Swan offered ahead of Tall Ships
Photo: Valerie Vasilevsky

Young people are being encouraged to enjoy a taster sail aboard the Swan ahead of next summer’s Tall Ships Races.

Sail Training Shetland is supporting 20 people between the ages of 15-25 to have a “once in a lifetime experience” sailing between different ports.

One group of ten trainees will board Swan at Lerwick to sail across to race in Esbjerg, Denmark. From there, the fleet will race to Harlingen in the Netherlands and take part in host port festivities.

The second group will join a cruise between Harlingen and Antwerp, Belgium, before heading back to the UK in a feeder race to Lowestoft, for the Excelsior Trust’s Centenary Smack Race celebrations.

Sail Training Shetland said that absolutely no sailing experience was required from the young sailors to take part.

Melanie Henderson of Sail Training Shetland said: “A sail training adventure gives them the chance to have a life changing experience, reaping the benefits of increased self-confidence, independence, team working, communication skills and testing their personal and physical boundaries”.

The application process has now launched online at www.sailtrainingshetland.com/apply-now for anyone that might be interested to take part.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.