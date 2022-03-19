Headlines News

Walls Show at risk unless key post can be filled

Ryan Taylor 13 hours 28 min ago 0
The Walls Show. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

The Walls Show may not return this year – unless a shared secretary post can be filled.

The committee has warned the West Side event, which has been on hold for the last two years, might not go ahead in 2022.

Agricultural shows were called off two years ago as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

This week it emerged the Cunningsburgh Show was going ahead on 10th August for the first time since 2019.

The Walls Show was expected to follow suit.

However, the committee has tonight [Saturday] posted online that it was desperately looking to fill the post.

“Sadly, if we cannot fill this position we will not be able to go ahead with a show,” it stated.

It added that help and advice would be given from previous holders of the position, which – it added- was a paid post.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

