Walls Show at risk unless key post can be filled

The Walls Show. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

The Walls Show may not return this year – unless a shared secretary post can be filled.

The committee has warned the West Side event, which has been on hold for the last two years, might not go ahead in 2022.

Agricultural shows were called off two years ago as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

This week it emerged the Cunningsburgh Show was going ahead on 10th August for the first time since 2019.

The Walls Show was expected to follow suit.

However, the committee has tonight [Saturday] posted online that it was desperately looking to fill the post.

“Sadly, if we cannot fill this position we will not be able to go ahead with a show,” it stated.

It added that help and advice would be given from previous holders of the position, which – it added- was a paid post.