£4m of funding provided to improve isles infrastructure

The Scottish government will provide island councils with £4 million to improve infrastructure.

The money will be allocated to the six island local authorities to fund locally developed projects.

Rural affairs and islands secretary Mairi Gougeon said the money would come from the already-agreed £30 million National Islands Plan infrastructure investment fund.

“I am providing £4 million across the six island local authorities which will enable us to work together to support critical projects and to help make our islands even better places to live, study, work and raise a family.

“This funding is complemented by ongoing planned investment which is designed to support those living on Scotland’s islands and will involve communities in the decisions on how and where investments are made.

“The economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on our islands. The many challenges that communities have faced have been varied and that is why I am committed to delivering the National Islands Plan in partnership with our island partners.

“I know that by working together, we can maximise the impact of our investments and support good, solid projects that will help islanders to thrive.”