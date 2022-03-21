News

£4m of funding provided to improve isles infrastructure

11 hours 53 min ago 0
£4m of funding provided to improve isles infrastructure

The Scottish government will provide island councils with £4 million to improve infrastructure.

The money will be allocated to the six island local authorities to fund locally developed projects.

Rural affairs and islands secretary Mairi Gougeon said the money would come from the already-agreed £30 million National Islands Plan infrastructure investment fund.

“I am providing £4 million across the six island local authorities which will enable us to work together to support critical projects and to help make our islands even better places to live, study, work and raise a family.

“This funding is complemented by ongoing planned investment which is designed to support those living on Scotland’s islands and will involve communities in the decisions on how and where investments are made.

“The economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on our islands. The many challenges that communities have faced have been varied and that is why I am committed to delivering the National Islands Plan in partnership with our island partners.

“I know that by working together, we can maximise the impact of our investments and support good, solid projects that will help islanders to thrive.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.