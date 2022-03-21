Decommissioning success for harbour

Decommissioning site at Dales Voe Base.

Lerwick Harbour is to be the location of a further decommissioning project following the award of another major North Sea contract.

It is a sector Lerwick Harbour chief executive, Captain Calum Grains, viewed as pivotal in the harbour’s future in conversation with The Shetland Times earlier this month.

The contract is with the international partnership Veolia/Peterson, to dismantle and recycle a northern North Sea, eight legged platform jacket.

Captain Grains, said today (Monday): “This award is another accolade for Veolia/Peterson and of significance to Lerwick and Shetland with associated economic and employment benefits.

“Great news during the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, it is a further boost to the port’s reputation as a leader in decommissioning ever-larger structures.”

He added: “It adds emphasis to advancing plans for an ultra-deep-water quay at Dales Voe to transform UK decommissioning capability and in servicing renewable energy. High level talks with government and industry continue to progress.”

It follows the decommissioning of the 14,500-tonne topside for the same platform, the biggest to date at the port’s Dales Voe Base and recently successfully completed on time.

Veolia/Peterson achieved their target of more than 98 per cent materials recycled.