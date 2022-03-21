Norwegian earthquake felt around the isles

An earthquake in the Norwegian Sea gave some an early wake-up call this morning (Monday).

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake was felt almost 200km north-west of Bergen at around 5.30am, with folk around the isles reporting they had woken up with walls shaking or doors banging.

The earthquake was reported to have lasted around two minutes.

On social media people reported waking up to the sound of their homes shaking in the early hours as the earthquake struck off the Norwegian coast.