Headlines News

Reduced Yell ferry sailings due to coronavirus

5 hours 30 min ago 0
A fleet of roll-on roll-off ferries make the smaller islands easily accessible. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Covid-19 has resulted in a reduced ferry service operating across Yell Sound today [Monday].

Crew have had to isolate due to coronavirus, meaning a single-vessel service has had to operate.

It comes just days after an issue with the Ulsta linkspan – which also impacted on the level of service across Yell Sound – was resolved.

Last week North Isles councillor Ryan Thomson said issues with the linkspan at Ulsta – and a similar problem which impacted on the Whalsay service – made fixed links even more a necessity.

“Covid-19 restrictions continue to play havoc with our ferry service,” he said today.

“The SIC apologises for the serious inconvenience to the public and businesses.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.