Reduced Yell ferry sailings due to coronavirus

Covid-19 has resulted in a reduced ferry service operating across Yell Sound today [Monday].

Crew have had to isolate due to coronavirus, meaning a single-vessel service has had to operate.

It comes just days after an issue with the Ulsta linkspan – which also impacted on the level of service across Yell Sound – was resolved.

Last week North Isles councillor Ryan Thomson said issues with the linkspan at Ulsta – and a similar problem which impacted on the Whalsay service – made fixed links even more a necessity.

“Covid-19 restrictions continue to play havoc with our ferry service,” he said today.

“The SIC apologises for the serious inconvenience to the public and businesses.”