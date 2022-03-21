Unst man elected as crofting commissioner

A North Isles crofter has been elected as a member of the Crofting Commission – but only by the narrowest of margins.

Duncan Gray, of Buddabrake in Unst, secured a slim majority ahead of rival candidate Lauraine Manson.

He gained 246 votes in Friday’s count, while Mrs Manson’s was given a count of 244.

The third candidate, Andrew Holt of Papa Stour, has already served on the Crofting Commission board for the last five years.

He gained a total of 44 votes.

Mr Gray, who was elected at the second stage of the count held in Inverness, had campaigned to make it easier for young entrants to get into crofting.

The 54 year-old, who recently retired from Sullom Voe, has worked his Unst holding for 30 years.