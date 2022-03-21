Headlines News

Unst man elected as crofting commissioner

4 hours 42 min ago 0
Unst man elected as crofting commissioner

A North Isles crofter has been elected as a member of the Crofting Commission – but only by the narrowest of margins.

Duncan Gray, of Buddabrake in Unst, secured a slim majority ahead of rival candidate Lauraine Manson.

He gained 246 votes in Friday’s count, while Mrs Manson’s was given a count of 244.

The third candidate, Andrew Holt of Papa Stour, has already served on the Crofting Commission board for the last five years.

He gained a total of 44 votes.

Mr Gray, who was elected at the second stage of the count held in Inverness, had campaigned to make it easier for young entrants to get into crofting.

The 54 year-old, who recently retired from Sullom Voe, has worked his Unst holding for 30 years.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.