Arts & Entertainment Headlines News

Odesa to raise funds for Ukraine with live performance

Ryan Taylor 2 hours 39 min ago 0
Odesa to raise funds for Ukraine with live performance

A fundraising concert is being staged for Ukraine at the Lerwick Boating Club.

Odesa is holding its first live gig in 27 months, with all proceeds going to the humanitarian effort.

The concert has been organised as a way to support Ukrainians fleeing their homeland because of the war.

Boating club commodore Frankie Valentie said the gig, due to take place on 2nd April, would be recognised as a way of celebrating Ukrainian music – “which is such a powerful and joyful aspect of Ukrainian culture”.

“The first half of the performance will be dedicated solely to Ukrainian music. The second half will consist of Odesa’s lively repertoire of Eastern European inspired music, and is guaranteed to lift your spirits.”

She said all were welcome.

“But please be prepared to make a generous donation, all of which will be given to the charities that are providing aid to the refugees and to those that are suffering in Ukraine because of the devastation to the country’s infrastructure.”

It comes after a fundraising concert by Shetland Community Orchestra, which is staging its first live performance in two years on Saturday at the Lerwick Baptist Church.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.