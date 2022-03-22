Odesa to raise funds for Ukraine with live performance

A fundraising concert is being staged for Ukraine at the Lerwick Boating Club.

Odesa is holding its first live gig in 27 months, with all proceeds going to the humanitarian effort.

The concert has been organised as a way to support Ukrainians fleeing their homeland because of the war.

Boating club commodore Frankie Valentie said the gig, due to take place on 2nd April, would be recognised as a way of celebrating Ukrainian music – “which is such a powerful and joyful aspect of Ukrainian culture”.

“The first half of the performance will be dedicated solely to Ukrainian music. The second half will consist of Odesa’s lively repertoire of Eastern European inspired music, and is guaranteed to lift your spirits.”

She said all were welcome.

“But please be prepared to make a generous donation, all of which will be given to the charities that are providing aid to the refugees and to those that are suffering in Ukraine because of the devastation to the country’s infrastructure.”

It comes after a fundraising concert by Shetland Community Orchestra, which is staging its first live performance in two years on Saturday at the Lerwick Baptist Church.