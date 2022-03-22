News

POLL: What should be the top priorities for the next Shetland Islands Council?

Andrew Hirst 6 hours 44 min ago 0
Voters will go to the polls in May to choose the next Shetland Islands Council. 

Over the coming weeks, candidates will be outlining their intentions for the next five year term.

But what do you, the voters, consider to be the top priorities for the council to take on?

Our online poll outlines some the key issues facing Shetland over the coming years, ranging from housing and jobs, to fixed links and renewable energy. 

We’d like to hear which of these you feel are most important and which you are less concerned about. 

There is also an option to add your own suggestion, if you feel it was missing from the list of priorities.  

