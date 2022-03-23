Headlines News

Demand made for community-owned energy company

Ryan Taylor 3 hours 19 min ago
Shetland Greens' candidate Debra Nicolson

A community-owned energy company should be launched to help combat the cost of living crisis.

A demand has been made for a new initiative financed by loans from the council’s reserve fund – recently valued at almost £500 million.

Shetland Greens say the plan could help eliminate fuel poverty in the isles.

And they plan to outline the measures in their election manifesto over the next couple of weeks.

Fuel poverty has been an ongoing issue in the isles for years, and is set to get worse next month when the energy fuel cap is raised.

The issue has been exacerbated in recent weeks after oil prices went up following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This week it emerged oil giant Shell was reconsidering its decision to pull out of the controversial Cambo oil field development.

The Greens say their proposed scheme would consist of community owned wind and tidal turbines.

Solar arrays could also be used to provide a cheap, secondary electricity supply to people’s homes.

It is argued this could allow people to escape high energy prices on all but the stillest and darkest of days, leading to significant reductions in electricity prices.

Electric vehicle batteries could also be linked in to “smart grids” enabling people to benefit from cheaper energy when conditions are calm.

Green candidate for Shetland West Debra Nicolson said: “The hike in energy prices is having a ruinous effect not only on household finances but also our physical and mental health.

“More and more of us are slipping into fuel poverty.

“It’s a vital issue that demands the urgent attention of the council.

“Now is the time to build a community owned and backed renewable energy infrastructure that we need to secure our future.”

