Ryan Thomson launches North Isles election bid

4 hours 14 min ago 1
Councillor Ryan Thomson.

A North Isles member has officially launched his campaign for re-election in May.

Ryan Thomson has appealed for another opportunity to serve communities in Yell, Unst and Fetlar, as well as Whalsay and Skerries.

He has insisted there is “still so much to work towards”.

Mr Thomson, who has served as chairman of the environment and transport committee, has listed fixed links as one of his top priorities for the new council term.

He said it was “imperative and realistic” that work on tunnels begins within the next five years.

Mr Thomson has also listed Shetland autonomy as another key priority, along with free bus and ferry fares.

“It has been the greatest privilege of my life to represent the North Isles ward on the Shetland Islands Council,” he said.

However, he said he would be taking a cautious approach in his campaigning to help prevent the spread of Covid.

“It will be a strange campaign period as we come out of Covid-19 restrictions, but with cases remaining high, I will have to play it by day as to how to campaign appropriately, and most importantly, safely.”

He said a prosperous North Isles would lead to a prosperous Shetland.

  • John M Scott

    • March 23rd, 2022 9:26

    Did Councillor Thomson ever clear his outstanding debts? An important consideration when you are dealing with council expenditure.

