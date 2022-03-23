Chancellor offers fuel duty cut of 5p per litre

Hard up motorists are set to benefit from a fuel duty cut of 5p per litre.

The announcement has been made by chancellor Rishi Sunak as he delivers his spring statement.

Mr Sunak said the cut would be one of a number of “immediate measures” aimed at tackling the cost of living crisis.

He described the cut as “the biggest cut to fuel duty rates ever”.

The move will take effect from 6pm tonight [Wednesday] and will last for a full year.