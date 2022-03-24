Thousands of sheep now treated after positive scab case

Over 10,000 sheep in the isles have been treated for sheep scab since an imported ram was first identified as having tested positive a month ago.

The treatment program for sheep scab is now said to have been completed, with a total of 10,667 sheep having been treated for sheep scab by dipping.

The work was carried out by a mainland contractor with a mobile dipping facility who worked around the isles for 12 days with the help of a local assistant.

All flocks which had potentially direct contact with the imported ram will now either have been treated or have begun a programme of testing.

The emphasis will now be on surveillance.

Farmers and crofters are asked to be especially vigilant and report any signs of sheep scab in their flocks to Shetland Vets.

The early signs of sheep scab are rubbing, scratching, biting at flanks and tags of fleece pulled out.

This can very much resemble lice infections.

In more advanced cases, areas of bare and raw red skin or scabs become visible and there is also weight loss.

Sheep that have been treated with a pour-on product for lice or keds but still remain itchy, should also be investigated.

Further surveillance using blood testing will be available during the summer.

Veterinary advisor for the council Hilary Burgess said: “I would like to thank the Shetland farming community for their help and co-operation with the sheep scab control operation, and most especially to thank those farmers that have gathered their sheep for testing and treatments.

“I would also like to thank our contracted sheep dipping team (canine and human) for their hard work.

“As a precaution, we continue to advise that sharing of equipment between flocks should be kept to a minimum and equipment should be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected between holdings.

“The use of separate protective clothing is also strongly recommended when working on different flocks or, at the very least, careful cleaning and disinfection of clothing between flocks.

“With vigilance, care with biosecurity, and working together as a community we can look towards being clear of sheep scab once again.”