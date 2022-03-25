Cecil Smith to seek re-election in May

Lerwick councillor Cecil Smith is to seek re-election on 5th May.

Mr Smith, who has been member for Lerwick South since May 2007, says it has been “a privilege and honour” to have represented the area.

“I am standing for re-election as I feel that I still have a great deal to offer this ward and the community of Shetland,” he said.

He added the next council would have “many challenges and difficult decisions to make”.

“Firstly, they must get the finances in order. They cannot continue to draw on reserves to balance the books. We have been constantly told that if this continues the reserves will become unsustainable.”

He added: “Shetland is a busy place right now with some huge projects taking place and a number of large projects in the early stages of development. It is important that the council is involved in all of this to ensure the best outcome for Shetland is achieved.”

Mr Smith listed education as “extremely important” – adding the council must “never lose sight of this”.

“Care for our elderly and vulnerable is equally important. With the Scottish government proposal to introduce a National Care Service the council must be involved at an early stage to again ensure the best outcome for those who will be affected.”

He described fixed links as “a priority” along with discussions on external ferry services.

But he warned the dangers of climate change needed to be recognised.

“Serious consideration has to be given to climate change – and the consequence if ignored.

“There has to be emphasis on the use of greener energy but there has to be a transition period allowing for sensible dialogue and employment retention.

“The next council must be open and transparent and listen to the concerns of the

community.

“All members need to work together as a team and each members voice must be heard.

“This is essential to allow the Council to operate in the democratic way which the community expect.”