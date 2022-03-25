In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 25th March) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Exclusive – Traces of cocaine were found in three out of four Lerwick pubs in a recent police spot check. Area commander Stuart Clemenson said they would be urging pub owners to spot suspicious behaviour, while NHS Shetland drug and alcohol officer Wendy McConnachie said cocaine had been on the rise in Shetland for years.
- Exclusive – A 32-year-old man has said charity Anthony Nolan are doing “amazing things” after being asked to donate stem cells for a cancer patient, seven years after he signed up to the register.
- Exclusive – Phase two of the Knab demolition has been delayed – holding up another major housing development in the isles.
- Northwards has said the fuel duty cut from the Chancellor will only go so far, as the haulage firm battles rising fuel costs.
- ARTS – There’s reviews of this year’s drama fringe and a new book on the history of Shetland boats.
- SPORT – Reports from Shetland’s District Cup hockey win, a Scottish Cup netball match, ladies rugby, the senior badminton inter-county, and columnist Jim Tait looks back on Scotland’s Six Nations campaign.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment