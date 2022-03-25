News

In this week’s Shetland Times

13 hours 3 min ago 0
In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 25th March) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Exclusive – Traces of cocaine were found in three out of four Lerwick pubs in a recent police spot check. Area commander Stuart Clemenson said they would be urging pub owners to spot suspicious behaviour, while NHS Shetland drug and alcohol officer Wendy McConnachie said cocaine had been on the rise in Shetland for years.
  • Exclusive – A 32-year-old man has said charity Anthony Nolan are doing “amazing things” after being asked to donate stem cells for a cancer patient, seven years after he signed up to the register.
  • Exclusive – Phase two of the Knab demolition has been delayed – holding up another major housing development in the isles.
  • Northwards has said the fuel duty cut from the Chancellor will only go so far, as the haulage firm battles rising fuel costs.
  • ARTS – There’s reviews of this year’s drama fringe and a new book on the history of Shetland boats.
  • SPORT – Reports from Shetland’s District Cup hockey win, a Scottish Cup netball match, ladies rugby, the senior badminton inter-county, and columnist Jim Tait looks back on Scotland’s Six Nations campaign.
TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.