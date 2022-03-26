Double win for SSEN Distribution

The SSEN team picked up two awards.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution has been crowned a double winner at the annual Utility Week Awards Ceremony held in London last week.

The company won the Community Investor Award which recognises the partnership between SSEN and the Shetland Islands Council – a collaboration that has enabled island communities to connect to the internet via fibre optic broadband for the very first time.

Chris Burchell, managing director of SSEN, said: “We are delighted to have won two Utility Week Awards that recognise our collaboration and dedication to supporting both our customers and communities across our regions.

“I’m thrilled the hard work of our teams and partners has been recognised by industry experts as sector leading in both areas of customer vulnerability and community investment.”

SSEN were also crowned winners the Customer Vulnerability Award for their ‘Home & Well’ initiative which provides additional support to customers who are returning home from hospital.