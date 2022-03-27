First Parasport Festival a success

Alfie Scott prepares to take a shot at the basketball hoop, watched by Scottish Disability Sport's Alison Shaw during the Wheelchair Basketball session during the Parasport Festival at the Clickimin Leisure Complex. Photo: Kevin Jones

The inaugural Scottish Disability Sport Shetland Parasport Festival took place yesterday (Saturday) in Clickimin Leisure Centre with competitors taking part in numerous sports.

Organised by Ability Shetland the festival is designed to introduce students from mainstream schools with a physical, visual or hearing impairment to try new activities via taster events.

Erin Miller gets a chance to do some kayaking during the Parasport Festival at the Clickimin Leisure Complex. Photo: Kevin Jones

It has been identified that these individuals are significantly under-represented when it comes to participating in weekly sport or physical activity.

Taster events that participants could try included rugby, wheelchair basketball, Boccia and kayaking.