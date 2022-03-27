Worker airlifted to Tingwall

Coatguard Rescue 900. Photo: Brian Gray

A person has been transferred to hospital after being medically evacuated from an offshore facility by the coast guard’s Rescue 900 helicopter.

The call came into the coast guard at 9.16am today (Sunday) from an offshore facility 100 miles NE of Sumburgh.

The sole patient was airlifted to Tingwall Airport and was met by coast guard and ambulance crews at around noon, who transferred the patient to the Gilbert Bain.

No information relating to the nature of the medical issue has been released.