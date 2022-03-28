News

Bobby retires after 40 years keeping the water flowing 

Andrew Hirst
Bobby Fullerton is retiring. 

A water worker has been commended for his four decades of public service.

Bobby Fullerton is retiring from Scottish Water this month – more than 40 years after he joined the Shetland team.

The 64-year-old from Lerwick said the time had gone by “like a flash”.

“I’ve worked all over Shetland, from Fair Isle to Unst but I really enjoyed working in Lerwick, working in the town,” he added.

“Trying to find the bursts, digging them up and repairing them, that was very, very satisfying.”

Mr Fullerton worked in water operations from 1981-2006 and spent the last 16 years in the sampling team.

Over the years he has dealt with “lots of bursts in strange places” including getting “absolutely soaked” and contending with a 20 foot jet of water in the centre of Lerwick. 

A keen motorcyclist, Mr Fullerton said he was now looking forward to having more time to spend on life outside work.

“I’m going to miss the people that you get to work with for a long time,” he said.

“I don’t think there is anyone left from the days that I started which is a strange feeling but it is nice to be part of the team.”

Water team leader Jim Anderson said Mr Fullerton would be missed by his colleagues.

“His great sense of humour and willingness to help anybody and everybody who knocked on his door for yet another ‘quick favour’ will certainly not be forgotten,” he added.

