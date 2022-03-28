Headlines News

UPDATED: Electoral contest in South Mainland assured

Ryan Taylor 10 hours 33 min ago 0
UPDATED: Electoral contest in South Mainland assured
Shetland South councillor Allison Duncan.

An election contest is assured in the South Mainland in May, with five candidates standing for the ward.

A decision by Bryan Peterson to stand means voters in the Shetland South ward will be required to choose who will represent them in the next council.

Only three candidates came forward for election in 2017, in what was then a three-member ward.

Electoral boundary changes have since meant the Shetland South area will be served by four elected members.

Independent Mr Peterson will be standing against Shetland Greens candidate Alex Armitage in May’s electoral contest.

Earlier this month construction industry expert Stewart Douglas announced he would also be standing.

Mr Douglas last stood for council in 2019, when he campaigned for the Shetland Central seat under an SNP ticket.

But he is standing as an independent candidate this time round.

Retaining the fight for the SNP will be Robbie McGregor, however, who is understood to be standing again for the SNP for the Scottish nationalists.

Meanwhile, Allison Duncan is contesting for Shetland South again.

Speaking to The Shetland Times, the 75 year-old said there was “unfinished business” he wished to see done.

“My main priorities are the Levenwick road refurbishment and the Fair Isle ferry – and close behind that is the water mist suppressant system to enhance safety in all our care homes in Shetland,” he said.

Mr Duncan said it was a “severe disappointment” that not enough potential candidates came forward in the South Mainland in 2017.

He said standing against four other candidates “will tell me if I’ve done a reasonable job, a good job, or if I’m no damned use”.

“This election will at least give me the answer,” he said.

Mr Duncan insisted he would continue as an independent candidate.

Asked if he had considered standing for the SNP, he replied: “You must be crazy to stand for that outfit.”

Local writer and broadcaster Tom Morton will stand as an official Scottish Labour Party candidate in the Shetland North ward.

“I believe the party’s values best represent a viable and valuable future for Shetland,” he said.

“Compassion, social justice and fairness are traditional Shetland qualities, and these are the core ideals of the Scottish Labour Party.”

And Shetland Central member Moraig Lyall has said she will stand again.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.