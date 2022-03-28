Headlines News

WATCH: Report highlights fresh concerns over freight capacity

Ryan Taylor 15 hours 46 min ago 0
WATCH: Report highlights fresh concerns over freight capacity
Tavish Scott.

Renewed concerns over freight capacity are being raised, with a report recommending action as soon as possible.

It comes after new figures showed urgent and immediate need for an additional freight vessel.

A study has claimed six in 10 northbound and four in 10 southbound sailings are running at at least 90 per cent capacity, with one in 10 over the allotted capacity.

Shetland’s Stewart Building Transport Group has met Scottish government transport minister Jenny Gilruth to present the findings.

Concerns over freight capacity have been raised by the transport group for several years.

The growing need is seen as all the more pressing given the thriving Shetland economy.

The study, conducted by AB Associates and SSQC, recommends an additional freight vessel be chartered from now until the time when new freight vessels are introduced on the North Isles route.

Stewart Building Transport Group chairman, Tavish Scott, said: “We know that, in freight terms, the Aberdeen-Lerwick-Aberdeen route is the highest earning route in the Scottish island ferry network, generating in excess of £10 million per year, the profits from which are fed back into the public purse.

“Despite this, it is often running at or over capacity and simply not meeting industry needs, which in turn impacts on the island’s economy and that of Scotland as a whole.

“The report clearly demonstrates that the service has not only reached capacity, there is absolutely no room for growth or, indeed, anywhere near adequate provision to handle peak periods or potential disruptions to service.

“We were encouraged by the minister’s engagement and are delighted that she has accepted a formal invitation to visit Shetland to get a real, first-hand understanding of the challenges experienced by industry, hauliers and the service provider.”

The study looked at current freight, volumes, projected volumes for 2022, and weekly freight patterns, relating to shared services with Orkney.

 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.