News

Spaceport overcomes final hurdle to start work on historic £100m project

Andrew Hirst 7 hours 29 min ago 0
Spaceport overcomes final hurdle to start work on historic £100m project
Stone chips arriving for the construction to begin. Photo by Penny Thomson

Work can finally begin on Shetland’s £100m space centre after ministers confirmed they had no intention to intervene.

The Scottish government told the SIC on Friday that it was able to approve the SaxaVord Spaceport as initially indicated last month.

Although the council previously confirmed it was “minded to approve” the application – Scottish ministers had 28 days to decide whether to “call it in”.

With that threat no longer looming over the project, work can now get under way.

Blasting work had already begun and shipments of stone chips arrived on site – but the team had been awaiting the government’s final go ahead before beginning the major work.

Over the next 18 months the team plans to spend £43m – rising to £100m over five years.

Despite planning delays, with approval taking almost 15 months, the first launch is still hoped to take place this year.

Once up and running, the spaceport will host up to 30 launches per year, supporting services including telecommunications, media, weather and defence.

It is hoped to create around 140 jobs in Unst and boost the island’s economy by almost £5m a year. It is expected to provide a further 210 jobs throughout Shetland.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.