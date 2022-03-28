News

Two men bailed after private court appearance

12 hours 37 min ago 0
Two men bailed after private court appearance
Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Two men have been bailed after appearing in private at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Monday.

Thirty-eight-year-old Craig Donaldson, whose address was given as Glasgow, and Steven Hazel, 39, of Stirling, both made no plea.

They were each charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, assault to injury and assault to severe injury or permanent disfigurement.

The pair were committed for further examination and released on bail.

No date was given for their next appearance.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.