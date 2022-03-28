Two men bailed after private court appearance

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Two men have been bailed after appearing in private at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Monday.

Thirty-eight-year-old Craig Donaldson, whose address was given as Glasgow, and Steven Hazel, 39, of Stirling, both made no plea.

They were each charged with behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, assault to injury and assault to severe injury or permanent disfigurement.

The pair were committed for further examination and released on bail.

No date was given for their next appearance.