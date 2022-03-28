News

Wool Week to return to in-person event this year

The huge crowd at the opening ceremony in 2019. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Shetland Wool Week will return as an in-person event later this year for the first time since 2019.

Organisers Shetland Amenity Trust confirmed the nine-day festival will return as a physical event from 24th September.

This year’s event will be scaled down from the usual festivities, the amenity trust said, with a focus on delivering the event in full next year.

The programme will be launched this summer.

Amenity trust assistant chief executive Sandy Middleton said they were “thrilled” to announce the event’s return this year, albeit in a reduced format.

“For the past two years we have run a virtual wool week, but this year, with Covid restrictions lifting around the world, we wanted to take our first steps towards bringing a physical event back and celebrate Shetland’s textiles and wool with a series of events throughout the isles.

“However, with the ongoing uncertainty of new Covid variants, and ever-mindful of our small island community, our programme will be reduced in size from previous years with fewer of the larger, public gatherings.”

“This is an ideal opportunity for locals to attend Shetland Wool Week as we anticipate fewer visitors from overseas joining us this year.”

A patron for the festival has been chosen and will be announced in May, along with a new hat pattern.

