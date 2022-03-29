‘All options are being considered’ to encourage sperm whale out to sea

All options are being considered to encourage the sperm whale that’s been in Whiteness Voe for more than a week back to deeper water.

The whale has been in the voe since last Monday.

Karen Hall of NatureScot said: “The whale doesn’t appear to have stranded since early last week and is keeping to the deeper channels and pools in the area, which are well-known to local fishermen.

“Although this is good news in that it isn’t stranding, it does mean that it appears to be reluctant to cross over the sill south and get past the Nesbister Bod.”

She added: “We are looking at all options to encourage him to leave. It’s logistically complicated and requires conditions to be just right to have the best chance of success – everyone is routing for him. “There will be two boats moving into this area. These are local boats getting into position in advance and assisting with monitoring.”

She said the whale’s breathing rates and behaviour “seems as normal as it can be given it’s in a relatively shallow area and can’t deep dive”.