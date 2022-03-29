Clock ticking for would-be councillors to step forward

Lerwick Town Hall.

Time is running out for would-be candidates thinking of throwing their hats in the ring for election.

Completed nomination forms must be delivered to the Returning Officer at the council’s North Ness offices in Lerwick by 4pm tomorrow [Wednesday].

Council elections are due to take place on 5th May.

One candidate to have put her name forward is Marie Williamson, who is standing in Lerwick North against Gary Robinson, Arwed Wenger and Stephen Leask.

The Scottish Ambulance worker says she has been active in Shetland community projects for years.

“When I was 24, I instigated a youth self-help group. We ran buses to the old Brae hall, and with our members’ help, raised a lot of funds.

“We then paid bands to come up from the mainland. This saved the kids money on transport and helped raise money for a new hall.”

Marie Williamson, who is standing in Lerwick North.

Ms Williamson has also played a role in the establishment of The Shetland Unemployed Association.

She worked in youth work at Islesburgh, then in Whalsay – where she was secretary to the Whalsay public hall committee.

“After my middle child sustained brain damage in 1998, I researched and created a design for a care unit for children with severe behavioural problems. The social work department took my design and set it up in the Bruce hostel a few years later.”

Ms Williamson has worked as a nurse at Ronas Ward, and is still active on the wards as a relief bank worker at the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

“I’ve seen first-hand how the NHS operates in many areas and would like to see improvements, especially in geriatric care and mental health support.”

However, she has also been involved in Shetland’s music scene, and believes the arts need to be supported.

She said she cared about industries such as crofting, fishing and knitting.

“I’d like to see Shetland self-sufficient in as many ways as possible. I’d like to see old skills re-developed and innovative new ways to train our young people that we haven’t considered yet.”