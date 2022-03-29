First cruise ship of ‘bumper’ season arrives in Lerwick

The cruise ship arriving in Lerwick. Photo: Jim Mullay.

The first cruise ship of the year has arrived in Lerwick paving the way for what is hoped to be a record-breaking season.

The 109-metre Gann arrived at Victoria Pier this morning (Tuesday) from Stavanger in Norway and will depart for Kirkwall in Orkney tomorrow evening.

Her arrival is the first of a season which had initially been hoped to kick-off with its earliest ever start in February.

However, the first visit of the 229-metre Viking Venus had to be called off due to bad weather.

She is due back on 6th April with further visits planned throughout the season.

Ahead of her first scheduled visit, Lerwick Port Authority had been predicting a bumper season with a record number of passengers and vessels.

The 40-year-old Gann is used as a Norwegian “school ship” for much of the year when students training to be sailors live and work on board.