Ness defender named player of the year

5 hours 59 min ago 0
Ness United's Stuart Copland collects the 2021 Player of the Year award from Shetland Football Association president George Smith. Photo: Brian Gray

Ness defender Stuart Copland has been named the Shetland Football Association’s (SFA) player of the year for 2021.

SFA president George Smith presented Copland with the award ahead of the start of the 2022 season.

Copland was at the heart of a rock-solid Ness defence which clinched the Manson Cup and ran eventual league winners Spurs close, eventually losing the title by just a point.

He also stood out in an almost all Ness backline in last summer’s Milne Cup defeat to Orkney.

 

