Police looking to trace driver after incident at Da Vadill

Photo: Hjaltland Housing Association

Police are looking to trace the driver of a car which was found abandoned after an incident in Da Vadill, Lerwick, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A car was allegedly seen to repeatedly smash into a vehicle parked in Da Vadill car park, before driving away and returning on several occasions.

Police said they were called to a disturbance at Da Vadill at around 2.45am.

“A man made off in a car which was later found abandoned,” police said.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.”