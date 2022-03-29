Pop up shop raises £16,000

Morag Maver (left) and Evie Johnson, who volunteered at the pop up shop.

Overwhelming support has been shown for Ukraine – with a pop up shop raising almost £16,000.

Shetland Solidarity with Refugees ran the shop this month in response to the huge humanitarian crisis.

The total amount raised stands at £15,887.69.

The charity posted online: “We cannot thank you all enough for your support and very generous donations.

“From peerie bairns to businesses you really have done Shetland proud.

“This is a massive amount which will be sent to those most in need.”