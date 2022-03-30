UPDATED: Driver charged with police assault after incident at Da Vadill

Photo: Hjaltland Housing Association

A 34-year-old man has been charged with malicious mischief, threatening behaviour, car theft, dangerous driving and police assault after an incident at Da Vadill in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Amir Abu-Al-Timen, whose address was given as Glasgow, made no plea while appearing in private at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

He was remanded in custody and committed for further examination.

Timen is scheduled to appear in the next eight days.

The arrest follows an incident at around 2.45am on Tuesday morning in Lerwick, when a driver apparently crashed a car into another stationary vehicle repeatedly.