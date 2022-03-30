News

Driver charged with police assault after incident at Da Vadill

Photo: Hjaltland Housing Association

A 34-year-old man has been charged with vandalism, theft, driving offences and police assault after an incident at Da Vadill in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He was due to appear in private at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

The arrest follows an incident at around 2.45am on Tuesday morning in Lerwick, when a driver apparently crashed his car into another stationary vehicle repeatedly.

