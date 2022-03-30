News

Man spared jail after drugs find

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 22-year-old man who was found in possession of more than 100 tablets, as well as admitting supplying cannabis, was spared jail at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Connor Preacher, of Stanegarth, Lerwick, pleaded guilty to being in possession of 82 tablets of diazepam, 26 tablets of Dihydrocodeine and one tablet of Morphine at his home address.

He also admitted supplying cannabis after police stopped a friend leaving Preacher’s house and found the drug on him. He told police Preacher had sold it to him.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said Preacher had “seemed to lack awareness of the gravity of the situation he was in” when he first met him.

But he said the “penny does seem to have dropped” since, and added: “Hopefully this is the end of Mr Preacher’s offending behaviour.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank ordered Preacher to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within six months, and imposed a 12 month supervision order on him.

He warned Preacher the community payback order was “an alternative to a custodial sentence”.

