Mareel benefits from over £84,000 in support

Mareel.

Mareel is one of almost 30 cinemas to have benefited from Scottish government funding support.

Shetland Arts was awarded over £84,000 from a £3.19 million recovery fund run through Screen Scotland.

The money was offered to help stabilise, rebuild and revitalise independent cinemas, by supporting new initiatives that help address the fundamental changes brought about by the pandemic.

Head of audience development at Screen Scotland Sambrooke Scott said: “Scotland has a marvellously unique cohort of independent cinemas serving communities across the country, from historic purpose-built venues to arts centres and multi-screen cinemas.

“Despite facing unprecedented challenges as we adapt to living with Covid, they have continued to provide vital cultural, social and economic hubs for the towns and cities they serve.

“This fund will ensure they are able to continue that work and make vital changes to welcome cinema-goers back, to reach new audiences and future generations to come.”

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said: “We’re delighted to support independent cinemas across the country to build back and adapt their businesses in the light of the challenges faced by the industry throughout the Covid pandemic.

“Local cinemas are a focal point for communities and these funds will help them to develop new activities to re-engage with, and grow, their audiences.”