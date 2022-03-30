Headlines News

Names of council election candidates revealed

Ryan Taylor 6 hours 8 min ago 0
 

Names of those seeking election to the council in May have been officially released.

But no election will take place in either the North Isles or Shetland North.

Not enough candidates have put themselves forward in those areas for election.

That means independent candidates Ryan Thomson and Duncan Anderson will represent the North Isles – normally a three member ward – uncontested.

Shetland North is also a three member ward.

Labour candidate Tom Morton will represent the area uncontested, along with Emma Macdonald and Andrea Manson, who are both independent.

However, eight candidates are standing in Shetland West, with two of them representing political parties.

Zara Pennington is standing for the SNP, while Debra Nicolson is seeking to represent the area on behalf of the Shetland Greens.

Independent candidates on the West Side are Liz Boxwell, Peter Fraser, Papa Stour resident Andrew Holt, John Leask, Mark Robinson, and Ian Tinkler.

An election will also take place in Shetland Central. Moraig Lyall is seeking re-election, as well as Ian Scott and Davie Sandison.

They are competing against Scottish Green Party’s Martin Randall, and long-standing political campaigner, Brian Nugent, who is standing under the “Sovereignty” banner.

With boundary changes now in place, Shetland Central now takes in Whiteness and Weisdale.

Catherine Hughson, formerly a Shetland West councillor, is seeking votes in the four-member central ward.

Independent candidate Stephen Ferguson is standing in Lerwick North and Bressay, against Stephen Leask, Gary Robinson, Arwed Wenger and Marie Williamson.

Candidates contesting for Lerwick South are new hopefuls Dennis Leask, Shayne McLeod, Neil Pearson and Peter Coleman.

Also standing in Lerwick South are Cecil Smith, Amanda Hawick and John Fraser. Mr Fraser is moving over from Lerwick North to campaign in the neighbouring ward.

Five candidates standing in Shetland South are independent candidates Alison Duncan, Bryan Peterson, and Stewart Douglas, along with Shetland Green Alex Armitage and the SNP’s Robbie McGregor.

